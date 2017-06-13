These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

With both France and England coming off disappointing World Cup qualifier results, Tuesday’s international friendly match at the Stade de France promises to be full of intrigue.

After English goalkeeper Joe Hart conceded two free kick goals in a 2-2 draw against Scotland Saturday, manager Gareth Southgate announced Tom Heaton and Jake Butland would split time in net against France. Southgate said resting Hart against France was planned all along, but the timing is noteworthy.

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also generated headlines in his team’s dramatic 2-1 loss to Sweden after a blunder in the final minutes led to Sweden’s match-winning goal.

While there aren’t any World Cup implications riding on the game, England currently leads the Group F standings with 14 points while France and Sweden are tied atop the Group A leaderboard with 13 points.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 or ESPN Deportes

Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV (sign up for a free seven-day trial here!) or WatchESPN.