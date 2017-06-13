UEFA powers France and England squared off in Paris to close their international fixture windows, and they went back and forth in an entertaining affair, with Les Bleus climbing back into the lead and holding on for a 3-2 victory through Borussia Dortmund rising star Ousmane Dembele.

England's Harry Kane continued his scorching form with a pair of goals, the second of which came from a penalty after a Video Assistant Referees went against France for a second time. After a friendly against Spain in March in which France had a goal disallowed and saw a Spain goal given in a 2-0 loss at Stade de France, replay struck again. Raphael Varane was sent off for fouling Dele Alli, gifting England a man advantage and penalty in one fell swoop after the initial no-call.

Kane, who scored the last-gasp equalizer in Saturday's World Cup qualifying draw vs. Scotland, converted, bringing England level at 2-2.

It was Kane who opened the scoring in the ninth minute, redirecting home Ryan Bertrand's cross after Raheem Sterling's back-heel pass on the overlapping run.

France went into the lead through a pair of defenders, though, with Samuel Umtiti and Djibril Sidibe scoring in the 22nd and 43rd minutes, before Kane's penalty in the 48th.

The teams traded chances after that, with Kylian Mbappe blasting one off the crossbar before the rising star set up Dembele for the go-ahead strike in the 78th minute.

France 3rd goal, watch how Mmbape held the ball and passed to Dembele to score... that boy is good. pic.twitter.com/3C2hmFf14Y — The Godfather (@Ayourb) June 13, 2017

The match also featured a number of French skill-checks, with Paul Pogba roasting Gary Cahill, Dembele getting the best of John Stones and Mbappe showing utmost confidence on the ball in the face of English defenders.

​

Paul Pogba sent Gary Cahill to buy food. pic.twitter.com/bAyCDoQqkZ — Ezekiel Empon Nla. (@Nigerianscamsss) June 13, 2017

Ousmane Dembele sacando a bailar a John Stonespic.twitter.com/lJqSjydTxL — Carlos A. Avellaneda (@Capetok10) June 13, 2017

Just rude from Mbappe, world at his feet! pic.twitter.com/vm2HdPCr8K — James Dobinson (@JamesDobinson75) June 13, 2017

Prior to the match, both sides came together in a display of solidarity and unity to pay respect to the victims of the recent terror attacks in England. Fans sang Oasis's "Don't Look Back In Anger" before also sharing the England anthem "God Save The Queen."