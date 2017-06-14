Planet Futbol

How to watch U.S. Open Cup fourth round: Live streams, schedule

SI.com Staff
an hour ago

The U.S. Open Cup fourth round continues Wednesday night, with 13 matches–including two all-MLS affairs–settling who will advance to the round of 16.

The Colorado Rapids, Seattle Sounders and D.C. United have already punched their tickets for the next stage after ousting OKC Energy, the Portland Timbers and amateur side Christos FC, respectively, on Tuesday night.

The remaining 26 teams are made up of three NASL, eight USL and 15 MLS sides, and if history is any indication, there will be some upsets on the path to lifting the trophy.

Here is Wednesday's schedule along with how to watch any and all of the night's matches (all times Eastern):

7 p.m. - FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew - LIVE STREAM

7:30 p.m. - New England Revolution vs. Rochester Rhinos - LIVE STREAM

7:30 p.m. - Philadelphia Union vs. Harrisburg City Islanders - LIVE STREAM

7:30 p.m. - North Carolina FC vs. Houston Dynamo - LIVE STREAM

7:30 p.m. - Atlanta United vs. Charleston Battery - LIVE STREAM

7:30 p.m. - Orlando City vs. Miami FC - LIVE STREAM

8 p.m. - New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC - LIVE STREAM

8 p.m. - FC Dallas vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC - LIVE STREAM

8:30 p.m. - Saint Louis FC vs. Chicago Fire - LIVE STREAM

8:30 p.m. - Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United - LIVE STREAM

10:30 p.m. - San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Deltas - LIVE STREAM

10:30 p.m. - LA Galaxy vs. Orange County SC - LIVE STREAM

11 p.m. - Sacramento Republic FC vs. Real Salt Lake - LIVE STREAM

