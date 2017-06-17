How much of an impact does winning the Confederations Cup have?

New York City 2, Seattle 1

NEW YORK (AP) — David Villa didn't let the rain bother him Saturday, scoring twice in leading New York City FC past Seattle 2-1.

The star striker from Spain scored his 50th and 51st MLS career goals in the second half.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute on a goal by Cristian Roldan. He got free after the ball was deflected and made his way through the water-clogged Yankee Stadium turf to score.

But Villa tied it with a penalty kick in the 52nd. And 25 minutes later, he volleyed home Jack Harrison's cross.

The hosts are 8-53 for 20 points in the Eastern Division. Defending MLS champion Seattle is 5-7-4 for 19 points in the Western Division.

Atlanta 3, Columbus 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Miguel Almiron scored the go-ahead goal amid a bevy of defenders in the 67th minute and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 3-1 on Saturday night.

The game, the first between the teams, was delayed 22 minutes because of lightning.

Atlanta United (6-6-3) struck first in the 16th minute. Yamil Asad poked the ball loose pressuring the Columbus back line and fed Hector Villalba for an open shot.

Josef Martinez scored his first goal since March 18, breaking it open un the 88th minute. The forward came off the bench as the club works him back from an injury.

Columbus midfielder Federico Higuain scored in the 26th minute. The Crew (7-9-1) have dropped five of their last six, with each loss coming on the road.

Montreal 3, Orlando City 3

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Spector scored his first MLS goal and Orlando City rallied for a 3-3 draw with the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Orlando City (7-5-4) was without star forward Cyle Larin, who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence. The Lions have just one win in their last nine matches after winning six of seven to open the season.

Spector, off a corner kick Matias Perez Garcia, flicked a header from the top of the 6-yard box into the top-left corner of the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Moments after Garcia gave Orlando City a 1-0 lead, Blerim Dzemaili tied it but Carlos Rivas put home the rebound of a shot by Will Johnson to put Orlando City back in front in the 23rd. Ignacio Piatti trapped a pass from Dzemaili near the top of the box, side-stepped a defender and rolled it under Joe Bendik into the net to tie it in the 58th, and then put the rebound of his own miss into an open net about a minute later.

Montreal (4-4-6) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five matches.

Chicago 2, New England 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic and Luis Solignac scored and the Chicago Fire handed the New England Revolution their first home loss of the season, 2-1 on Saturday night.

Nikolic scored his MLS-leading 13th goal in the 18th minute, beating an offside trap and, after having his initial shot blocked by goalie Cody Cropper, firing in the rebound.

Three quick passes found Solignac in front of the goal as he finished from close range in the 61st for his fourth goal.

New England scored in the 70th when Juan Agudelo kept the ball alive with a header off a cross with Antonio Mlinar Delamea then heading in the ball for his first MLS goal.

New England, which outshot Chicago 24-8, spent the remaining minutes on the attack but failed to get the equalizer despite several frantic moments in front of Chicago's net.

New England (5-6-5) had five wins and two draws at home before the loss. Chicago (9-3-4) is unbeaten in eight matches.

Toronto 2, D.C. 0

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore and Jordan Hamilton scored second-half goals and Toronto FC beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night to stretch its home unbeaten streak to nine games.

Sebastian Giovinco assisted on both goals for MLS-leading Toronto (9-2-5).

The game marked captain Michael Bradley's 100th in all competitions for Toronto. It also was the first opportunity for coach Greg Vanney to field all three designated players - Bradley, Altidore and Giovinco - since May 3 due to injuries and international duty.

And the three stars engineered the breakthrough goal in the 60th minute after Bradley broke up a D.C. United attack. He fed the ball to Giovinco, who split the defense with a perfect pass to Altidore. The U.S. international pushed the ball ahead with a fine first touch and then calmly beat Hamid from the edge of the box for his seventh of the season.

Hamilton, who had come on in the 75th minute, made it 2-0 on glancing header in the 85th off Giovinco's corner.

D.C. United dropped to 4-8-3.

San Jose 0, Kansas City 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tim Melia had his MLS-leading ninth shutout of the season and Sporting Kansas City played the San Jose Earthquakes to a 0-0 draw Saturday night.

Melia didn't face a shot in the first half - as San Jose was outshot 10-0 - and made three saves in the second.

San Jose's David Bingham also had three saves, including a diving stop Jimmy Medranda's shot in the 70th minute, and took sole possession of second with six shutouts this season.

Sporting KC (7-4-6) had a handful of chances, including a free kick by Benny Feilhaber that bounced off the post in the opening minutes, but couldn't capitalize.

San Jose (5-6-5) is winless in its last three matches.

Colorado 2, Portland 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alan Gordon came on in the 80th minute and scored nine minutes later to give the Colorado Rapids a 2-1 comeback victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Gordon headed in a cross over a defender for his second straight late winner in MLS play. He ripped off his jersey and went into the crowd to celebrate, for which he was given a yellow card.

On June 3, Gordon entered late and scored in the 86th in a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew.

Colorado tied it on Dominique Badji's fourth goal of the season in the 51st minute. Kevin Doyle threaded a pass between two defenders, and Badji chipped it over charging goalkeeper Jake Gleeson.

Sebastian Blanco gave Portland (7-6-3) the lead in the 18th.

The Rapids (5-8-1) have won three straight MLS matches.

Vancouver 1, Dallas 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Cristian Techera scored on a free kick in the 74th minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps tie FC Dallas 1-1 on Saturday night.

Techera curled a left-footed shot over the wall and past goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez from about 30 yards out for the Uruguayan's fourth of the season.

The Whitecaps brought on 16-year-old Alphonso Davies, who made his debut for Canada in a friendly this week, with 30 minutes to go in hopes of sparking something, and his galloping runs seemed to spark Vancouver (6-6-2) before Techera struck.

Maximiliano Urruti scored for Dallas (6-3-6) in the 52nd minute. He stole the ball from fellow Argentine Matias Laba in midfield and slotted home his eighth goal.

Salt Lake 1, Minnesota 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Yura Movsisyan scored a late goal and Real Salt Lake beat expansion Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday night.

Movsisyan chipped in from point-blank range in the 84th minute. Justen Glad's header of a corner kick by Joao Plata was stopped by Bobby Shuttleworth, but the goalkeeper lost control of the ball and Movsisyan poked home his fifth goal of the season.

Shuttleworth had a season-high eight saves, his most since recording nine for New England in a 0-0 draw at Portland on May 2, 2013, as Real Salt Lake outshot Minnesota 29-5.

Salt Lake (5-10-2) allowed 11 combined goals in its last two matches with goalkeeper Nick Rimando on international duty. The 38-year old returned Saturday and, despite making just one save, improved his MLS career regular-season records for shutouts (133) and saves (1,488).

Minnesota (4-9-2) has lost two in a row and four of its last five.

Real Salt Lake's Kyle Beckerman, on warning from the MLS Disciplinary Committee, was shown a yellow card and will be suspended one match.

Los Angeles 2, Houston 2

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Romain Alessandrini scored in stoppage time and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Alessandrini poked a cross past Bradford Jamieson in the fourth minute of injury time. The Dynamo (7-6-3) pleaded for an offside call, but the goal stood.

From the top of the 6-yard box, Mauro Manotas punched home the rebound of a shot by Demarcus Beasley to give Houston a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute, but the Galaxy's Emmanuel Boateng side-stepped charging goalkeeper Tyler Deric and put a left footer into the open net to tie it going into halftime. Alberth Elis, on the right flank, ran under a long, arcing pass from Boniek Garcia, raced past a defender and chipped in to put the Dynamo back in front in the 74th minute.

Los Angeles (5-5-4) is unbeaten in its last seven, dating to a 3-0 loss at Seattle on April 23.

Houston is winless (six losses and two ties) on the road this season.