How to watch Portugal vs. Mexico: Confederations Cup 2017 TV, live stream

Tim Kiernan
Portugal and Mexico face off this Sunday, 11 a.m. EST in the opening round of the Confederations Cup at Kazan Arena in Russia. 

Portugal has lost just twice since their Euro Cup victory last summer in Paris and, after announcing they expect a full strength roster for the Confederations, seem poised to continue their dominance. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, netting 16 goals in his last 10 games, will certainly play a major role in Portugal's sprint for the Confederations Cup.

Coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw with the US at home in their most recent World Cup qualifying match, Mexico is faced with the difficult task of trying to bounce back against one of the most competitive teams in the world. 

The match should serve as an exciting start to what everyone hopes to be a competitive Confederations Cup.

How to watch:

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

TV: FS1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

