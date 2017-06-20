Tony DiCicco, a U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee who coached the women's national team to a 1996 Olympic gold medal and the 1999 World Cup title, died Monday evening. He was 68 years old.

The cause of death is unknown, but in a family statement posted by his son, Anthony, on Tuesday, it revealed that he had endured an illness. He passed away at his home in the company of his family.

In addition to his success on the senior women's level (a 105-8-8 record), DiCicco coached the U.S. Under-20 national team to World Cup glory in 2008 and went on to coach the Boston Breakers in WPS from 2009-2011.

A statement from the DiCicco Family. pic.twitter.com/kBLKhdrWdH — Anthony DiCicco (@DiCiccoMethod) June 20, 2017

"Today we mourn the loss of one of the most influential coaches in U.S. Soccer history," U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati said in a statement. "Tony's passion for the game as a coach, administrator and broadcaster was always evident and his relationships with everyone in the soccer community distinguished him as a compassionate and much-loved man. U.S. Soccer will forever be thankful to Tony for his vast contributions to the game and we extend thoughts and condolences to his family and to the many people who were positively impacted by him during what was a remarkable life."

DiCicco was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2012 as a "builder," recognized for his contributions in growing the sport in the country.

"I am delighted that I was recognized not only as a coach, but as somebody who has helped build the sport here in the United States," DiCicco told U.S. Soccer at the time. "It means a lot to me because, if you look at the list, when I joined, there were incredible builders in that list and to have only one person each year be inducted is an incredible honor for me and my family and my teams."

Sympathies and tributes poured in from all corners of the U.S. soccer community in light of his passing.

Tony DiCicco played an integral role in getting our program to where it is now. I am very appreciative of him and his contribution. Sad day. — Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) June 20, 2017

Such sad news,Tony was great for the our game, we're so fortunate. Thank you for taking a chance on me. My thoughts & prayers to the family💙 https://t.co/ndTwxvRrNq — Christie Rampone (@christierampone) June 20, 2017

Soccer has lost a legend. Tony means so much to the women's natl team. So sad to hear this news and sending all my love to his family. https://t.co/oclIKAeB3m — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) June 20, 2017

Thank you for everything, Tony. I am forever grateful that I had the honor of playing for you. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OCKTatkunj — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) June 20, 2017

An absolute pioneer of the game. Today is a very sad day. Integrity. Passion. Love. Everyday. We owe it to Tony. https://t.co/993EuuYSEX — Heather O'Reilly (@HeatherOReilly) June 20, 2017

"He allowed each of us to be ourselves and because of that he got the best of us" @brandichastain on Tony DiCicco #USS — SiriusXM FC (@SiriusXMFC) June 20, 2017

Thought and prayers to your entire family. He was an amazing coach, father and human being #RIP https://t.co/W03PTv83HB — Heather Mitts (@heathermitts) June 20, 2017

So incredibly sad 2 hear about the passing of Tony. He was a pioneer of the game n I'm thankful for all he has done on and off the pitch. https://t.co/VZtA1yMprf — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) June 20, 2017

Such a brilliant mind, educator, and true gentleman. We are deeply saddened to hear of Tony DiCicco's passing! #BreakersFamily 💙 pic.twitter.com/V0LclFQGuR — BostonBreakers (@BostonBreakers) June 20, 2017

We are saddened to learn the news of Tony DiCicco's passing. Our thoughts are with his family and the soccer community as a whole. pic.twitter.com/OFgkWnt9Y6 — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) June 20, 2017

Thank you for the amazing impact you had on the sport, Tony DiCicco. We are so grateful.



Our thoughts are with the DiCicco family & friends https://t.co/CC0W05vAgg — NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) June 20, 2017

Tony was one of the finest to grace this planet. His spirit will indeed live in us all Anthony. I smile thru the tears. His impact, immense. https://t.co/HYIbvwbSrV — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) June 20, 2017

RIP Tony Dicicco! One of the best coaches to ever come out of the United States! — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) June 20, 2017

American soccer lost a true original. RIP Tony DiCicco. https://t.co/vyFfYhfFBF — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) June 20, 2017

Thoughts & Prayers go out to the DiCicco Family. Tony was a great man and a true leader. #USWNT https://t.co/OQJkZPbYhM — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 20, 2017

We lost a US Soccer legend & tremendous human last night. RIP Tony DiCicco. You are missed. — Rob Stone (@RobStoneONFOX) June 20, 2017

Condolences to the family and friends of former #USWNT coach Tony DiCicco, who passed away last night. pic.twitter.com/9r6H6sSSIs — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) June 20, 2017

DiCicco was most recently an analyst for FOX Sports, and he was part of the broadcast team that covered the first U.S. Women's World Cup triumph since his time on the sidelines in '99.