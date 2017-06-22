Planet Futbol

How to watch Germany vs. Chile: Confederations Cup live stream, TV, time

How much of an impact does winning the Confederations Cup have?
When Germany meets with Chile on Thursday, the winner will take a commanding lead in Group B of the Confederations Cup.

Germany earned a 3-2 victory over Australia on Monday, and Chile defeated Cameroon 2-0 Sunday. With the top two teams in the group advancing, even the loser of this game will have a strong shot at making it to the next stage.

In Germany's win, three different players got on the board, including Julian Draxler, who connected on a penalty kick in the 44th minute and was named Man of the Match for his effort. Tommy Rogic of Australia had a goal and an assist in the loss.

Chile and Cameroon were level at zero goals apiece until the 81st minute, when Arturo Vidal put La Roja on top. Eduardo Vargas added an insurance goal in the 91st.

How to Watch

Time: 2 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

