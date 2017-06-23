USWNT regain top spot in FIFA rankings

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The United States women's soccer team regained the top spot in the FIFA rankings, released Friday.

Germany had knocked USA off the top spot for the first time since March 2015, but the U.S. women took back the ranking as the world's best after beating Russia twice and scoring victories over Sweden and Norway.

France comes in at No. 3, followed by Canada and England. Japan holds steady at No. 6, with Australia, Brazil, Sweden and North Korea rounding out the top ten.

Sweden's three place drop to No. 9 is that country's lowest ranking ever.

There were eight teams that re-entered the ranking, with Tajikistan (108th) and Kosovo (109th) entering the rankings for the first time.