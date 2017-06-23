Planet Futbol

USWNT regain top spot in FIFA rankings

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The United States women's soccer team regained the top spot in the FIFA rankings, released Friday.

Germany had knocked USA off the top spot for the first time since March 2015, but the U.S. women took back the ranking as the world's best after beating Russia twice and scoring victories over Sweden and Norway.

France comes in at No. 3, followed by Canada and England. Japan holds steady at No. 6, with Australia, Brazil, Sweden and North Korea rounding out the top ten.

Sweden's three place drop to No. 9 is that country's lowest ranking ever.

There were eight teams that re-entered the ranking, with Tajikistan (108th) and Kosovo (109th) entering the rankings for the first time.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters