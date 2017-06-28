Planet Futbol

How to watch Portugal vs. Chile: Confederations Cup semifinal live stream, TV channel

Tim Kiernan
3 hours ago

Portugal and Chile will face off in the 2017 Confederations Cup semifinals in Kazan, Russia on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. 

Following a 4–0 triumph over New Zealand last Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal side coasted into the semifinal round, coming one step closer to a Confederations Cup title. Portugal is aiming to build off its success at Euro 2016 last summer, when it upset France in the final. For Ronaldo, the Confederations Cup is a chance to add yet another trophy—in the last year, Ronaldo has claimed titles at Euro 2016, La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. 

Chile secured a semifinal spot after gutting out a 1–1 draw against Australia last Sunday.

The winner of Wednesday's game will go on to face either Mexico or Germany in the final round.

How to watch:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.

