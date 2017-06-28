The summer transfer season has already kicked into high gear, even if the window isn't officially open just yet in England, with a number of clubs making big-name signings, and spending heavily to do so.

Manchester City has already recruited the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ederson (and Dani Alves may be on the way), while rival Manchester United has brought in Victor Lindelof. Lower down the EPL table, Everton has spent big for Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen. Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga record for Corentin Tolisso, while chief competitor Dortmund has already announced four new signings.

There are plenty of more millions to be spent this summer and plenty of more big names expected to change home stadiums.

Here is the latest swirling news from the transfer market:

• Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, PSG and other top European clubs, but he could be headed for China. Reports suggest Aubameyang is nearing a €70 million transfer to Tianjin Quanjian, where he would reportedly earn €30 million per season. (Bild)​

• Manchester City is growing more confident in its ability to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, with the club prepared to spend a £50 million fee to sign the Chilean forward. Sanchez has one more year on his contract with Arsenal, and the club would risk losing him for nothing if it doesn't sell now–or re-sign him. (The Guardian)

• Florentino Perez says that Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to stay at Real Madrid, despite the player remaining "angry" over his portrayal amid tax fraud charges. Talks will be held after the Confederations Cup. (Sky Sports)

• Perez says Real Madrid has not held any transfer talks with Manchester United over forward Alvaro Morata. (Sky Sports)

• Manchester United is closing in on a £40 million move to sign Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, reuniting the Serbian midfielder with Jose Mourinho. (The Guardian)

• Signing Matic will not prevent Manchester United from going after Monaco's Fabinho, with the Red Devils eyeing the versatile midfielder to boost its ranks. (The Independent)

• England and Fulham rising star Ryan Sessegnon has signed his first professional contract at Craven Cottage, staying put despite links to the Premier League's top clubs and the likes of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. (Sky Sports)

• Arsenal has had a £31 million bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar turned down by the Ligue 1 champion, which says Lemar is not for sale. (The Guardian)

• RB Leipzig's Naby Keita says he's been approached by Arsenal, Southampton, Manchester City and Liverpool over a potential transfer. (ESPNFC)