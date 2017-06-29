Planet Futbol

Video: Doctors pause surgery to watch Chile's Confederations Cup PK shootout win

Tim Kiernan
an hour ago

Chile beat Portugal Wednesday in the Confederations Cup semifinal in a penalty kick shootout to advance to the tournament's final.  

Wednesday's semifinal match was intense, so if you were around a television during penalty kicks, you probably stopped to watch. Even a group of doctors apparently stopped operating on a patient to watch and celebrate the victory.

A video shows several doctors, purportedly in Chile, pausing an operation to watch the conclusion of the penalty kick shootout. 

Chile hopes to give these doctors (and their patient) some more to celebrate with a win in the Confederations Cup final on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. 

