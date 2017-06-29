Planet Futbol

Here's why Cristiano Ronaldo won't end his career in Spain
Tanner Walters
2 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo introduced his baby twins to the world Thursday.

One day after losing to Chile in the Confederations Cup semifinals, the Portugal and Real Madrid star shared a photo of his twins, named Eva and Mateo, according to Portuguese TV channel SIC. The network also reported the twins were born in the United States earlier this month. 

The superstar wrote a brief caption on Twitter, saying "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life." See the family photo here:

Ronaldo reportedly told the Portuguese football federation about the births before the tournament and was granted his release after the semifinal, according to the Associated Press

The twins are Ronaldo's second and third children, after 7-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Ronaldo Jr. is fixture on his father's Instagram account, so expect to see a lot more of his twins on social media in the years to come. 

