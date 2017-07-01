Planet Futbol

How to watch USA vs. Ghana: Friendly live stream, TV info

4:03 | Planet Futbol
Rising Stars: Kellyn Acosta
icon
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

The U.S. men's national team squares off against Ghana in a friendly that serves as a one-off tune-up before the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Americans have met Ghana in each of the last three World Cups, but this friendly in East Hartford, Connecticut, serves as preparation for Bruce Arena's largely untested side. Newcomers like dual-nationals Dom Dwyer and Kenny Saief and players with plenty to prove such as Jordan Morris, Juan Agudelo, Paul Arriola and Dax McCarty suit up for the U.S., while Ghana counters with a number of U.S.-based players and more established stars such as Asamoah Gyan and Majeed Waris.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, UniMas

​Live stream: WatchESPN or stream the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

