Planet Futbol

Sapong, Pereira, Alberg score in Union's 3-0 win over Revs

icon
Associated Press
7 minutes ago

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (AP) — C.J. Sapong, Ilson Pereira and Roland Alberg scored as the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 3-0 in the only MLS game on Sunday.

Sapong opened the scoring with a penalty in the 4th minute, after Benjamin Angoua was called for a handball in the area, and Alberg capped the scoring in the 78th with a long-range right-foot strike.

Philadelphia (6-7-4) has won two in a row after losing three straight. New England (5-8-5) has lost three in a row.

