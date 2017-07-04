Planet Futbol

Sir Alex Ferguson calls Pogba, Zlatan agent Mino Raiola a 's**tbag'

Manchester United wins 2017 Europa League
Sir Alex Ferguson has never been shy about his feelings when it comes to Mino Raiola, and he added a new description for the powerful agent in a recent appearance.

Speaking at a rugby club in England, Ferguson labeled Raiola a "s**tbag" due to their dealings over Paul Pogba's departure from Manchester United to Juventus, prior to his career taking off. The topic was raised by a player for the Sale Sharks, who reportedly asked why Manchester United didn't do more to prevent Pogba from leaving the club for Juve, where he rose to stardom prior to returning years later for a record transfer fee.

Ferguson, rather directly, responded by saying: "Paul Pogba? He had a bad agent. A s**tbag."

Ferguson's dislike for Raiola goes way back, with the former manager going into great detail in his 2016 book, Leading

"There are one or two football agents I simply do not like, and Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba’s agent is one of them," Ferguson wrote. "I distrusted him from the moment I met him. We had Paul under a three-year contract, and it had a one-year renewal option which we were eager to sign. Raiola suddenly appeared on the scene and our first meeting was a fiasco. He and I were like oil and water."

Transfer news, rumors: Lacazette has Arsenal medical, Donnarumma inks new deal

Raiola responded at the time by claiming that Ferguson didn't believe in Pogba and simply made a mistake in letting him go.

The back-and-forth from Manchester to Turin to Manchester worked out for Raiola, who reportedly made £41 million on Pogba's transfer back to Old Trafford last summer. He went on to buy Al Capone's former Miami mansion to add to his list of residences.

Raiola also represents the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mario Balotelli, Romelu Lukaku and current Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

