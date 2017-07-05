These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

It is a fact that famous soccer legend David Beckham is famous. It’s a fair opinion to say that Beckham is indeed a legend.

But is it fair to say that he’s legendary enough to be in PSG’s Hall of Fame?

The French giants unveiled a new re-designed website this week, which is plenty spiffy, but includes Beckham amongst a list of club legends like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho, George Weah and Jay Jay Okocha, who actually played for PSG for substantial amounts of time.

Beckham played in just 10 league games (and two Champions League appearances) for Paris after moving there in 2013, when he was 37 years old and had just ended his stint in MLS. He never scored for the club.

• STRAUS: Why Beckham belongs in U.S. Soccer's National Hall of Fame

Here’s what the site describes:

A fashion icon and sponsors dream, Beckham signed for PSG. A charming ambassador for the capital club, he ended his career after an emotional victory over Brest at the Parc des Princes (18 May 2013), and with one more trophy - champion of France.

They said it, not us.