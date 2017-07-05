Planet Futbol

Earthquakes midfielder Matheus Silva’s heart stops in near-drowning

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Matheus Silva nearly drowned while swimming in Lake Tahoe on Tuesday morning, the club said in a statement

A Tahoe fire official told the San Jose Mercury News that Silva was swimming in the lake around 6 a.m. Tuesday when he called out for help and had to be pulled from the water by bystanders. 

“His heart stopped and he wasn’t breathing,” the official, Eric Guevin, told the paper Wednesday. “We think it might have been a case of cold-water shock syndrome.”

Silva, a 20-year-old from Brazil, was revived at the scene paramedics and transported to a nearby hospital in South Lake Tahoe, California, where he was listed in critical but stable condition. He was subsequently transported by air to another hospital in Reno, Nevada, the club said. 

Silva is on loan with Reno 1868 FC, the Earthquakes’ USL affiliate, and has made two appearances this season. He made nine appearances last season while on loan with Arizona United SC. He also made four appearances in 2016 for the Earthquakes. 

