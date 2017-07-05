Alan Pulido's loss is Erick "Cubo" Torres's gain.

Pulido broke his arm in Mexico's friendly vs. Paraguay on Saturday, creating a void on El Tri's Gold Cup roster that Torres, MLS's second-leading scorer, will fill, the Mexican federation announced. Torres will join Mexico for Gold Cup training camp following the Houston Dynamo's match at the Montreal Impact on Wednesday night.

With 12 goals, Torres trails only Chicago's Nemanja Nikolic in scoring. He'll replace the 26-year-old Pulido, who helped guide Chivas Guadalajara to the Liga MX Clausura title this past spring. He scored in each of the two legs in the Liga MX final vs. Tigres UANL and was expected to lead the line for manager Juan Carlos Osorio in the Gold Cup.

Mexico will feature a secondary team in the competition as it aims to add to its record seven titles. El Tri's first-choice squad just finished fourth at the FIFA Confederations Cup, reaching the semifinals before falling to Germany 4-1. It lost to a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal in the third-place match, succumbing 2-1 in extra time.

Here is Mexico's roster for the competition:

GOALKEEPERS: Moises Munoz (Puebla), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Miguel Fraga (Atlas)

DEFENDERS: Raul Lopez (Pachuca), Luis Rodriguez (Tigres), Jesus Molina (Monterrey), Hedgardo Marin (Chivas), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Jair Pereira (Chivas), Alejandro Mayorga (Chivas), Luis Reyes (Atlas)

MIDFIELDERS: Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Jorge Hernandez (Pachuca), Jesus Duenas (Tigres), Rodolfo Pizarro (Chivas), Edson Alvarez (America)

FORWARDS: Erick Torres (Chivas), Orbelin Pineda (Chivas), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Elias Hernandez (Leon), Martin Barragan (Necaxa), Angel Sepulveda (Morelia)