Salt Lake 6, Los Angeles 2

Jefferson Savarino scored two of Real Salt Lake's five unanswered goals in a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Tuesday night.

Real Salt Lake (6-12-2) won at the StubHub Center for the first time since March 8, 2014.

Los Angeles (6-8-4) lost for just the sixth time in 22 matches on July 4.

RSL had a 2-1 lead at halftime after goals by Albert Rusnak and Kyle Beckerman. In the 36th minute, Rusnak was left uncovered and he took three touches to send it past Clement Diop for a 1-0 lead. Beckerman was left alone on Rusnak's corner kick in stoppage time and headed it home.

In the second half, RSL scored four goals in 19 minutes. Yura Movsisyan redirected a cross in the 62nd minute, Savarino drove in a shot from distance in the 72nd and knocked in a rebound a few minutes later, and Joao Plata capped it with an individual effort in the 80th.

Los Angeles, which is 1-5-3 at home, scored on Ashley Cole's close-range shot in the 41st and Bradford Jamieson's deflected shot in the 89th.

Seattle 3, Colorado 1

Clint Dempsey scored two goals, Will Bruin had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Seattle (6-7-6) won its first game since June 4.

Colorado (6-11-1) hosted a game on Independence Day for the 22nd straight season, going 13-4-5.

Seattle took the lead in the sixth minute. Joevin Jones dribbled alone down the left sideline and found an unmarked Dempsey near the penalty spot. Bruin made it 2-0 on another open shot in the 30th minute after his defender fell down in the box.

Dempsey scored with his left foot in the 85th for a 3-1 lead. Stefan Frei's goal kick was headed on by Bruin and Dempsey outraced the defense to chip Tim Howard.

Deuce can finish, but you knew that already. pic.twitter.com/YafnOezbwz — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 5, 2017

Dominique Badji scored for Colorado in the 78th. Marlon Hairston ran past the defense for a chipped ball, sent it across the goal and Badji redirected it home at the far post.

Atlanta 4, San Jose 2

Not long ago, Atlanta United was on the outside looking in. Down its star forward to injury. Behind in the playoff race. Eight games in 25 days looming.

Atlanta finished that stretch Tuesday in fourth place with its offense on a roll. Josef Martinez scored two of the team's four second-half goals to lift the first-year expansion club past the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2.

Anton Walkes scored the winner off a header in the 81st minute.

Martinez scored his second goal of the match—ninth of the season—in the 89th minute to clinch the win.

San Jose (7-7-5) scored in the second minute and led 1-0 at half, but played with 10 men after defender Kofie Sarkodie drew a red card.

Sarkodie drew an early yellow card after cleaning out Yamil Asad's feet with a two-footed slide. He tripped Asad again in the 33rd and received red.

The ejection, which highlighted a physical game featuring seven yellow cards and two reds, proved costly.

Atlanta (9-7-3) worked the ball around the outside and created chances, which translated into 29 total crosses—three of the four goals were the product of a cross.

''In this league when you go down a player it's a big challenge,'' Atlanta coach Tata Martino said through a translator. ''If San Jose had stayed with 11 on 11, it might have been a different result.''

Martinez scored off a header from Greg Garza's cross in the 65th minute to give Atlanta a one-goal edge. Less than a minute later, San Jose mounted an uncontested counter and Chris Wondolowski equalized by beating goalkeeper Kyle Reynish to a perfectly placed cross to the far post.

''That's what happens when you turn off for a couple seconds,'' Atlanta defender Michael Parkhurst said. ''Wondo does what Wondo's been doing for a long time. He snuck it in there where there was barely any space to sneak it in and it was a great finish.''

Walkes' go-ahead in the 81st came off a short corner, Atlanta's first goal from a set piece in league play.

Reynish made his first start for Atlanta in place of Alec Kann, who is out 6-8 weeks with a left quad injury sustained in Saturday's 2-0 win over Columbus. Kann started all 18 games prior to Tuesday.

Reynish was tested early.

Midfielder Tommy Thompson scored in the second minute when after gathering a deflected pass in the box, he blasted a shot into the upper-left corner. The homegrown midfielder recorded his first goal in four seasons with the Earthquakes.

''He's been close in his career, but for him to do it tonight, hopefully that breaks it open a little,'' San Jose coach Chris Leitch said. ''I know he's capable.''

Leitch was promoted to head coach on June 25 after San Jose fired manager Dominic Kinnear. Leitch was previously the technical director and oversaw the development academy.

''The work they've put in, you can't ask for much more,'' Leitch said. ''Especially considering what they've been through these past nine days.''

The lone regular-season matchup was delayed 30 minutes because of lightning.

Atlanta (9-7-3) now leads Orlando FC by a point for fourth place in the Eastern Conference heading into the Gold Cup break.

Dallas 4, D.C. 2

Roland Lamah had two goals, Maximiliano Urruti scored for the fourth straight game and FC Dallas beat D.C. United 4-2 on Tuesday night to move into a tie for first in the Western Conference.

Lamah's eight MLS goals have come in his past seven matches and Urruti's career-high 11 goals this season are the most by a FC Dallas player since Jeff Cunningham in 2009.

FC Dallas (8-3-7) scored twice in the closing minutes of the first half for a 2-1 lead. Atiba Harris headed in Victor Ulloa's corner kick in the 41st minute for his first goal of the season. Lamah tapped in a loose ball seven minutes later.

From down by one to up by three. Roland Lamah scores his second of the night for @FCDallas. #DALvDC https://t.co/LBPBhNCcaN — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 5, 2017

...and @dcunited quickly answers! Deshorn Brown scores his first of the season. #DALvDC https://t.co/OrwRdp6nq9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 5, 2017

Two minutes after halftime, Urruti chased down Michael Barrios' through ball near the baseline and sent a shot from a difficult angle through the legs of Travis Worra. Lamah added another goal eight minutes later on a counter attack with Barrios.

D.C. United (5-11-3), without goalkeeper Bill Hamid, lost its fifth consecutive road game. Rookie Ian Harkes opened the scoring in the 30th minute with his first MLS goal. Deshorn Brown capped the scoring in the 57th with a breakaway shot.