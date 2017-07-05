Planet Futbol

MLS Roundup: Toronto uses two from Giovinco, another from Altidore to extend East lead

0:45
Messi, Barcelona agree to renew contract through 2021
Associated Press
Thursday July 6th, 2017

Toronto 3, Orlando City 2

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and set up Jozy Altidore's goal to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Altidore scored his eighth goal of the season in the 18th minute for Toronto FC (11-3-5). Giovinco split two defenders near the midfield circle, drew two more defenders at the top of the box, and found a wide open Altidore for a calm finish under Joe Bendik's legs.

Giovinco made it 2-0 in the 46th. Altidore ran past the defense for a through ball and patiently waited to find a trailing Giovinco for a chipped finish.

Two minutes after Orlando pulled to 2-1 on Carlos Rivas' goal, Giovinco scored on a free kick from distance in the 65th for his ninth goal of the season. He hit the crossbar on a free kick in the first half.

Giovinco also scored two goals in the first meeting between the teams on May 3.

Rivas, a halftime substitute, scored for Orlando (8-7-5) on a shot off the far post.

Houston 3, Montreal 1

Associated Press
Thursday July 6th, 2017

Andrew Wenger scored in the first minute against his former team and the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Wednesday night.

Houston (8-7-4) snapped a four-game winless streak.

Wenger scored the third-fastest goal in team history at 56 seconds. Mauro Manotas played a short corner kick, got it back and crossed it to find Wenger's head.

Alex made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute. He took a pass from Manotas, dribbled in space and sent a shot from distance inside the near post. Memo Rodriguez scored his first MLS goal in the 67th minute for a 3-0 lead. A deflected ball fell to his feet at the penalty arc and he sent it in.

Michael Salazar scored for Montreal (5-6-6) in the 89th with a volleyed goal. The Impact only had two shots on goal.

Red Bulls 3, New England 2

Associated Press
Thursday July 6th, 2017

Gonzalo Veron scored in the 90th minute to give the New York Red Bulls a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Wednesday night in the I-95 rivalry.

New York (8-8-2) is the first away team in the series to win since June 8, 2014. New England (5-9-5) lost its fourth consecutive game.

The Red Bulls scored the only two goals of the second half. Daniel Royer tied it at 2 in the 55th minute on a penalty kick, and Veron scored from the corner of the 18-yard box on a fast break.

The teams combined to score three goals in five minutes midway through the first half.

Teal Bunbury opened the scoring in the 21st minute with his first goal of the season for New England. Diego Fagundez dribbled along the 18-yard line and found Bunbury for a finish under Luis Robles' legs. Bradley Wright-Phillips tied it two minutes later with his ninth goal of the season on a volley from distance. Three minutes later, Lee Nguyen gave the Revolution the lead on a close-range chip shot.

Vancouver 3, NYCFC 2

Associated Press
2 hours ago

Yordy Reyna scored on a header in the 88th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 3-2 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night.

Fredy Montero and defender Jordan Harvey also scored for Vancouver (7-3-3) in the game that had eight yellow cards, five to the Whitecaps. David Villa, on a penalty kick, and defender Maxime Chanot scored for New York City (10-6-3).

Reyna, playing his first game in Vancouver after missing most of the season with a broken foot, scored his first goal of the year when he directed a cross from fullback Jakob Nerwinski past goalkeeper Eirik Johansen.

Harvey tied it in the 54th minute with a left-footed shot.

New York City FC had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Chicago 2, Portland 2

Associated Press
an hour ago

Sebastian Blanco scored in the 70th minute and the Portland Timbers salvaged a 2-2 draw against the surging Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

The Fire (11-3-4) are undefeated in 11 games, winning nine times. The tie ended Chicago's four-match winning streak and dropped the Fire a point behind Toronto FC for the Eastern Conference lead. Last season, Chicago had seven total victories and an MLS-worst 31 points.

Fanendo Adi opened the scoring for the Timbers (7-7-5) in the 24th minute, and Arturo Alvarez tied it 10 minutes later.

Defender Brandon Vincent got his first goal of the season early in the second half to give the Fire the lead before Blanco took a pass from Diego Valeri and slotted the tying goal past goalkeeper Matt Lampson.

It was the third straight draw for the Timbers, who are winless in five straight games. But Portland has never lost to Chicago, with four wins and four draws since joining the league in 2011.

