Dom Dwyer made waves with his first appearance with the U.S. men's national team, and he has a high-profile fan hoping for more: Kobe Bryant.

The former NBA superstar has thrown his public support behind the Sporting Kansas City star, as he prepares for the USA's CONCACAF Gold Cup opener on Saturday against Panama. Dwyer scored in his U.S. debut this past Saturday, tallying the opener in a 2-1 win over Ghana.

"He's on fire, man, that's my guy," Bryant told MLS. "I'm excited for his call to the USA and I'm looking forward to him to continue to do big things. I'm a big Dom fan here."

Bryant's personal connection to Dwyer comes through the U.S. forward's wife, USWNT and FC Kansas City star Sydney Leroux, as the two have grown close over the years.

''She's like my little sister. I would send her books that I'd read that had helped me, or talk to her every now and then about focus and training. I remember getting the call that she was having a baby and how excited we all were,'' Bryant recently told the AP. ''And Dom, Dom's just taken his game to another level. And now getting a call to the national team. They're like family."