The summer transfer season has already kicked into high gear, with the window open in big-spending England and across Europe, as a number of clubs are making big-name signings, and shelling out plenty to do so.

Manchester City has already recruited the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ederson (and Dani Alves may be on the way), while rival Manchester United has brought in Victor Lindelof while closing in on Romelu Lukaku after agreeing on a transfer fee with Everton. The Toffees, meanwhile, have already spent big for Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez. Arsenal landed its big fish, signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon to add to the free transfer of left back Sead Kolasinac.

In Germany, Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga record for Corentin Tolisso, while chief competitor Dortmund has already announced four new signings, though one of its star forwards could be headed out.

In Spain, Lionel Messi's future is no longer in doubt after his new four-year deal with Barcelona, while Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be cooling on his desire to leave Real Madrid.

Here is the latest from the transfer market as the rumors and signings become more fierce by the day:

• Manchester United may have an inside track on signing Romelu Lukaku, but Chelsea still could make a play to bring the Belgian forward back to Stamford Bridge. Everton and Manchester United have agreed on the £75 million price tag, but Chelsea could match the offer and sway Lukaku to London. For what it's worth, Lukaku appears to be on vacation with Manchester United star Paul Pogba at the moment. (The Guardian)

• The Lukaku news has made waves with Alvaro Morata, who appeared certain to head to Manchester United only to have Real Madrid and United fail to agree to transfer terms. Morata reportedly hopes that he'll wind up with Chelsea instead of being stranded at Real. (Independent)

• RB Leipzig claims that Liverpool target Naby Keita is not for sale, and no amount of money will see the club part ways with him. Liverpool is reportedly prepared to spend £70 million to sign the winger. (Independent)

• Barcelona has had a £22 million bid rejected by Guangzhou Evergrande for former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho. (Sky Sports)

• Atletico Madrid may be facing a transfer ban until the winter, but that's not stopping the club from trying to secure Diego Costa's return from Chelsea. He wouldn't be able to be registered with the club until January, should a transfer take place. Costa himself said Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has made it clear that the forward has no future with the club. Chelsea is also reportedly close to announcing the signings of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco and Antonio Rudiger from Roma. (The Guardian)

• Leicester City is set to sign promising 20-year-old Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City for £25 million. (BBC)

• RB Leipzig has lured 20-year-old forward Jean-Kevin Augustin from PSG in a €13 million deal and signed the rising French star to a five-year deal. (Goal)

• New Jersey-born Italy international Giuseppe Rossi is a free agent after rejecting a contract offer from Celta Vigo. The 30-year-old forward is recovering from a fourth major knee injury. (ESPNFC)