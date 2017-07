These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The Gold Cup begins Friday as French Guiana faces Canada, with the tournament set to run through the end of the month.

All games will be broadcast by Fox Sports and its affiliate channels. The U.S. is drawn into a group with Panama, Martinique and Nicaragua.

Games can be streamed online with FuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

Friday, July 7

French Guiana vs. Canada, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 2

Honduras vs. Costa Rica, 8 p.m., FS2

Saturday, July 8

USA vs. Panama, 3:30 p.m., FOX

Martinique vs. Nicaragua, 6 p.m., FS2

Sunday, July 9

Curacao vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Mexico vs. El Salvador, 8 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, July 11

Costa Rica vs. Canada, 6:30 p.m., FS1

French Guiana vs. Honduras, 9 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, July 12

Panama vs. Nicaragua, 5:30 p.m., FS1

USA vs. Martinique, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Thursday, July 13

El Salvador vs. Curacao, 7 p.m., FS1

Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m., FS1

Friday, July 14

Costa Rica vs. French Guiana, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Canada vs. Honduras, 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, July 15

Panama vs. Martinique, 3:30 p.m., FS2

USA vs. Nicaragua, 6 p.m., FXX

Sunday, July 16

Jamaica vs. El Salvador, 5 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Curacao, 7 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, July 19

Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., FS1

Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., FS1

Thursday, July 20

Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Quarterfinal, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, July 22

Semifinal, 9 p.m., FS1

Sunday, July 23

Semifinal, 8 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, July 26

Final, 8:30 p.m., FS1