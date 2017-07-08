These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

USA prepares to face off against Panama in Group B play of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 8, 4:30 p.m. EST at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Panama and the USA are accompanied by Martinique and Nicaragua in Group B.

The U.S. men's national team has won this tournament five times with its most recent victory coming in 2013, but this year it looks to avenge its poor 2015 showing, which culminated in a loss in penalties to Panama in the third-place match.

The U.S. looks to follow up a 2-1 friendly victory over Ghana with a win against Panama, while Panama hopes to snap into gear with a victory over the U.S., coming off of three straight draws–including a 1-1 effort vs. the USA in World Cup qualifying.

How to watch:

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

TV: FS1, Univision

