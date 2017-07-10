The summer transfer season has kicked into high gear, with the window open in big-spending England and across Europe, as a number of clubs are making big-name signings, and shelling out plenty to do so.

Manchester City has already recruited the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while rival Manchester United opened with the signing of Victor Lindelof before spending big to land Romelu Lukaku, with his move from Everton completed. The Toffees, meanwhile, have already spent big for Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez, all while bringing Wayne Rooney back home. Arsenal landed its big fish, signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon to add to the free transfer of left back Sead Kolasinac.

In Germany, Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga record for Corentin Tolisso, while chief competitor Dortmund has already announced four new signings, though one of its star forwards, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, could be headed out.

In Spain, Lionel Messi's future is no longer in doubt after his new four-year deal with Barcelona, while Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be cooling on his desire to leave Real Madrid.

Here is the latest from the transfer market as the rumors and signings become more fierce by the day:

• With Lukaku headed to Manchester United, Chelsea turns its attention to Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata. With Diego Costa excluded from the opening of Chelsea preseason and told he has no place under Antonio Conte, the defending Premier League champions need a leader up top, and Morata, who appeared headed to Manchester United for weeks, is the new leading candidate. (Sky Sports)

• Andrea Belotti, Torino's 23-year-old rising star, is another candidate for Chelsea, though the Italian club will reportedly demand £90 million for its prolific forward. (Daily Mirror)

• Bayern Munich is reportedly going to bid for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez, who never found a regular place at the club and appears headed for the exit at the Bernabeu. A move to Bayern would reunited James with manager Carlo Ancelotti. (GOL Caracol)

• Bayern Munich may also be off-loading Douglas Costa, with the Brazilian winger reportedly the apple of Juventus's eye. Juve is expected to sign him on a two-year loan, followed by a permanent purchase for €30 million. It would be a reverse of Kingsley Coman's move from Juventus to Bayern, in which he spent two seasons on loan with the Bundesliga power before it exercised its option to buy. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

• Dani Alves appeared headed to Manchester City on a free transfer, but PSG has emerged as a potential destination for the right back, who left Juventus after one season. (The Telegraph)

• Everton wants to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson, but it will evidently cost £50 million, with Swansea City placing a hefty value on its Icelandic star. (Sky Sports)

• Manchester United isn't done with its summer spending, and it expects to close a deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic in a transfer that will cost in the £45-£50 million range. (Independent)

• Liverpool made official the signing of U-20 World Cup Golden Ball winner and England rising star Dominic Solanke, whose contract with Chelsea had expired (LFC)