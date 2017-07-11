Planet Futbol

Barcelona brings full-strength squad to U.S. for International Champions Cup

0:45 | Planet Futbol
Messi, Barcelona agree to renew contract through 2021
icon
SI.com Staff
34 minutes ago

On the same day that Real Madrid announced Cristiano Ronaldo would not be accompanying his team on its tour of the United States for the International Champions Cup, FC Barcelona unveiled a roster that includes just about every regular member of its first team.

The roster, announced by the club on Tuesday, includes all three of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez, along with Blaugrana stalwarts Andrés Iniesta, Gerard Pique, and Sergi Busquets. The only absences of note are goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and midfielder Andre Gomes, both of whom will be resting after participating in the Confederations Cup with Germany and Portugal, respectively. 

Planet Futbol
Lukaku's move to Manchester United dictates rest of forward transfer market

The squad will play a trio of games against other European powers as part of the ICC, starting with a match against Italian champions Juventus at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 22. The team then takes on Manchester United at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on July 26, and completes their ICC participation with a pre-season El Clásico match against Real Madrid at Sun Life Stadium in Miami. 

The full roster is below: 

GOALKEEPERS: Jasper Cillessen, Adrián Ortolá

DEFENDERS: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Lucas Digne, Samuel Umtiti, Aleix Vidal, Marlon Santos, Douglas, Thomas Vermaelen, Marc Cucurella, Sergi Palencia

MIDFIELDERS: Sergio Busquets, Javier Mascherano, Andrés Iniesta, Ivan Rakitić, Rafinha, Arda Turan, Denis Suárez, Sergi Roberto, Sergi Samper, Carles Aleñá

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Luis Suárez, Paco Alcácer, Munir El Haddadi, Gerard Deulofeu

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters