On the same day that Real Madrid announced Cristiano Ronaldo would not be accompanying his team on its tour of the United States for the International Champions Cup, FC Barcelona unveiled a roster that includes just about every regular member of its first team.

The roster, announced by the club on Tuesday, includes all three of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez, along with Blaugrana stalwarts Andrés Iniesta, Gerard Pique, and Sergi Busquets. The only absences of note are goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and midfielder Andre Gomes, both of whom will be resting after participating in the Confederations Cup with Germany and Portugal, respectively.

The squad will play a trio of games against other European powers as part of the ICC, starting with a match against Italian champions Juventus at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 22. The team then takes on Manchester United at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on July 26, and completes their ICC participation with a pre-season El Clásico match against Real Madrid at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.

The full roster is below:

GOALKEEPERS: Jasper Cillessen, Adrián Ortolá

DEFENDERS: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Lucas Digne, Samuel Umtiti, Aleix Vidal, Marlon Santos, Douglas, Thomas Vermaelen, Marc Cucurella, Sergi Palencia

MIDFIELDERS: Sergio Busquets, Javier Mascherano, Andrés Iniesta, Ivan Rakitić, Rafinha, Arda Turan, Denis Suárez, Sergi Roberto, Sergi Samper, Carles Aleñá

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Luis Suárez, Paco Alcácer, Munir El Haddadi, Gerard Deulofeu