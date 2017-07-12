The regional stage is proving to be no obstacle for Alphonso Davies.

Canada's 16-year-old rising star has scored three goals in his first two matches at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with the most recent being the opener against Group A favorite Costa Rica in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw in Houston.

Davies, who plays for MLS's Vancouver Whitecaps, followed up his two-goal showing vs. French Guiana with an expertly taken goal against Costa Rica, timing his run and movement perfectly before deftly beating goalkeeper Patrick Pemberton in the 26th minute.

Francisco Calvo equalized in the 42nd off a corner kick, salvaging the point for Los Ticos, who face controversy-ridden French Guiana in their last group game.

He exited the match in the 69th minute with a lower leg injury, but reports suggest he'll be good to go for the group finale vs. Honduras.

Dom Dwyer - USA Jim Rogash/Getty Images Alphonso Davies - Canada Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP Mark Geiger - Referee Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images Florent Malouda - French Guiana Jody Amiet/AFP/Getty Images Rodolfo Zelaya - El Salvador Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images Joel Campbell, Bryan Ruiz - Costa Rica Moises Castillo/AP Leandro Bacuna - Curacao Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images Andre Blake - Jamaica Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images Kevin Parsemain - Martinique David Zalubowski/AP Orbelin Pineda - Mexico Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Juan Carlos Osorio - Mexico Omar Vega/LatinContent/Getty Images The most intriguing names and faces at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup 1 11 Close expandIcon 1 11 Close

Much of the focus on teenagers in the CONCACAF region has been directed at the USA's Christian Pulisic, but Davies is making a case for himself–and making Canada a surprise package at the 2017 Gold Cup.