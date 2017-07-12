Planet Futbol

Alphonso Davies, 16, continues Gold Cup roll for Canada, scores vs. Costa Rica

The regional stage is proving to be no obstacle for Alphonso Davies.

Canada's 16-year-old rising star has scored three goals in his first two matches at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with the most recent being the opener against Group A favorite Costa Rica in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw in Houston. 

Davies, who plays for MLS's Vancouver Whitecaps, followed up his two-goal showing vs. French Guiana with an expertly taken goal against Costa Rica, timing his run and movement perfectly before deftly beating goalkeeper Patrick Pemberton in the 26th minute.

Francisco Calvo equalized in the 42nd off a corner kick, salvaging the point for Los Ticos, who face controversy-ridden French Guiana in their last group game.

He exited the match in the 69th minute with a lower leg injury, but reports suggest he'll be good to go for the group finale vs. Honduras.

Dwyer, an English-American dual-national, scored on his debut for the USA in a friendly vs. Ghana, and a breakout performance in the Gold Cup could put him firmly on Bruce Arena's World Cup radar (provided the USA qualifies, of course)
Dom Dwyer - USA
Dwyer, an English-American dual-national, scored on his debut for the USA in a friendly vs. Ghana, and a breakout performance in the Gold Cup could put him firmly on Bruce Arena's World Cup radar (provided the USA qualifies, of course)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
At 16, Davies is the most intriguing Canadian prospect in some time. He's drawing eyes overseas, opening eyes in MLS for Vancouver and could be the Gold Cup's breakout star.
Alphonso Davies - Canada
At 16, Davies is the most intriguing Canadian prospect in some time. He's drawing eyes overseas, opening eyes in MLS for Vancouver and could be the Gold Cup's breakout star.
Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP
Referees always play a huge part in Gold Cups. Always. It wouldn't be CONCACAF without a handful of "CONCACAF'd" moments, and Geiger was at the center of it all in 2015. The spotlight will be firmly on the accomplished American official.
Mark Geiger - Referee
Referees always play a huge part in Gold Cups. Always. It wouldn't be CONCACAF without a handful of "CONCACAF'd" moments, and Geiger was at the center of it all in 2015. The spotlight will be firmly on the accomplished American official.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
CONCACAF has confirmed to SI.com that Malouda is ineligible to play, due to representing France for years in official competitions and a rule change that prevents players from playing for non-FIFA nations in official competitions. Nevertheless, Malouda may play anyway, meaning French Guiana will have to forfeit its matches. Stay tuned.
Florent Malouda - French Guiana
CONCACAF has confirmed to SI.com that Malouda is ineligible to play, due to representing France for years in official competitions and a rule change that prevents players from playing for non-FIFA nations in official competitions. Nevertheless, Malouda may play anyway, meaning French Guiana will have to forfeit its matches. Stay tuned.
Jody Amiet/AFP/Getty Images
Zelaya was once banned in a match-fixing scandal that rocked El Salvador, but he's one of the region's most talented attacking players and could cause problems for the opposition.
Rodolfo Zelaya - El Salvador
Zelaya was once banned in a match-fixing scandal that rocked El Salvador, but he's one of the region's most talented attacking players and could cause problems for the opposition.
Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images
No team boasts a dynamic duo quite like Costa Rica's veteran tandem. If Los Ticos are to become the first Central American team to win the competition, Campbell and Ruiz will be a big reason why.
Joel Campbell, Bryan Ruiz - Costa Rica
No team boasts a dynamic duo quite like Costa Rica's veteran tandem. If Los Ticos are to become the first Central American team to win the competition, Campbell and Ruiz will be a big reason why.
Moises Castillo/AP
The Aston Villa midfielder is one of the more accomplished players in the competition at the club level, and if Curacao is to have a shot at pulling any surprises, it's on Bacuna to deliver.
Leandro Bacuna - Curacao
The Aston Villa midfielder is one of the more accomplished players in the competition at the club level, and if Curacao is to have a shot at pulling any surprises, it's on Bacuna to deliver.
Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images
The Philadelphia Union goalkeeper has already shown he belongs on the club and international level, but without Wes Morgan marshaling the back line in front of him, he could be called on in a big way in hopes of leading Jamaica back to the final after its surprise 2015 showing.
Andre Blake - Jamaica
The Philadelphia Union goalkeeper has already shown he belongs on the club and international level, but without Wes Morgan marshaling the back line in front of him, he could be called on in a big way in hopes of leading Jamaica back to the final after its surprise 2015 showing.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Martinique's all-time leading scorer will be tasked with leading the minnow in a group with the USA, Panama and Nicaragua.
Kevin Parsemain - Martinique
Martinique's all-time leading scorer will be tasked with leading the minnow in a group with the USA, Panama and Nicaragua.
David Zalubowski/AP
Pineda's Chivas de Guadalajara strike partner Alan Pulido is out of the competition with a broken arm, meaning it's on Pineda to lead the charge for El Tri's second-choice attack.
Orbelin Pineda - Mexico
Pineda's Chivas de Guadalajara strike partner Alan Pulido is out of the competition with a broken arm, meaning it's on Pineda to lead the charge for El Tri's second-choice attack.
Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Well, Osorio is suspended for the competition thanks to his outburst in the Confederations Cup third-place game vs. Portugal. All eyes will be on his replacement (likely Luis Pompilio Páez) and his staff – and how the reaction is in Mexico to his absence. There's never a dull moment on El Tri's hot seat.
Juan Carlos Osorio - Mexico
Well, Osorio is suspended for the competition thanks to his outburst in the Confederations Cup third-place game vs. Portugal. All eyes will be on his replacement (likely Luis Pompilio Páez) and his staff – and how the reaction is in Mexico to his absence. There's never a dull moment on El Tri's hot seat.
Omar Vega/LatinContent/Getty Images
Much of the focus on teenagers in the CONCACAF region has been directed at the USA's Christian Pulisic, but Davies is making a case for himself–and making Canada a surprise package at the 2017 Gold Cup. 

