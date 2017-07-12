Arsenal has taken care of some of its transfer business by landing Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac, and it appears to be holding onto one of its top playmakers, as well.

Mesut Ozil, at the launch of the club's third kit in Sydney, Australia, said that he wants to stay put amid discussions with the team and speculation that he'll leave. Ozil, like Alexis Sanchez, has just one season remaining on his contract. Arsenal is reportedly working on a deal to keep Ozil and offer him £240,000 per week. Ozil was the club's record signing until Lacazette's transfer fee surpassed his £42.5 million signing from Real Madrid in 2013.

“It is definitely my preference to stay,” Ozil said. “It is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal. Once everyone is back in London, we will sit down and discuss about the future. For now, the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I’m back in London, we will sit down and discuss.”

Ozil could leave this summer if Arsenal receives the right offer, and he could also sign a pre-contract agreement with another club come January and leave for free the following summer, should Arsenal not meet his demands.