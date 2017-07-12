Planet Futbol

How to watch USA vs. Martinique in the Gold Cup: Live stream, TV channel, time

Gold Cup: USMNT players look to solidify World Cup spots
The U.S. men's national team faces Martinique in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup in the second Group B game for both teams.

The favored Americans opened with a 1-1 draw against Panama and is expected to take all three points over the Caribbean nation. Martinique is the one leading the group after one match, though, following a 2-0 victory over Nicaragua on the strength of goals from Kevin Parsemain and Steeven Langil.

Dom Dwyer will look to become just the third American to score in each of his first three caps after tallying in a friendly against Ghana and in the Gold Cup opener against Panama.

Here's the pertinent info for how to take in the game:

How to watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, UniMas

Live stream: You can stream the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

