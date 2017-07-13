Planet Futbol

U.S. Open Cup live stream: Watch New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls

icon
SI.com Staff
21 minutes ago

Two places remain in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals, and one of them will belong to either the New York Red Bulls or New England Revolution. 

The two MLS Eastern Conference sides square off at Jordan Field on the campus of Harvard University Thursday night (7:30 p.m. ET) aiming to keep their trophy hopes alive. The Red Bulls have never won the Open Cup, while the Revolution last won it 10 years ago for its only title, downing FC Dallas in the 2007 final.

The teams have played twice in the MLS regular season thus far, with the Red Bulls winning both by one goal. They earned a come-from-behind 2-1 result at home on May 27 before traveling to New England and beating the Revs 3-2 on Gonzalo Veron's 90th-minute winner on July 5. 

Watch the match in the live stream below (or watch via U.S. Soccer):

The winner will take on either USL's FC Cincinnati or NASL's Miami FC. The two second-division sides were supposed to play their quarterfinal Wednesday night, but the match was postponed due to severe storms in Miami and a makeup date will be announced by U.S. Soccer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters