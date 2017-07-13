Two places remain in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals, and one of them will belong to either the New York Red Bulls or New England Revolution.

The two MLS Eastern Conference sides square off at Jordan Field on the campus of Harvard University Thursday night (7:30 p.m. ET) aiming to keep their trophy hopes alive. The Red Bulls have never won the Open Cup, while the Revolution last won it 10 years ago for its only title, downing FC Dallas in the 2007 final.

The teams have played twice in the MLS regular season thus far, with the Red Bulls winning both by one goal. They earned a come-from-behind 2-1 result at home on May 27 before traveling to New England and beating the Revs 3-2 on Gonzalo Veron's 90th-minute winner on July 5.

Watch the match in the live stream below (or watch via U.S. Soccer):

The winner will take on either USL's FC Cincinnati or NASL's Miami FC. The two second-division sides were supposed to play their quarterfinal Wednesday night, but the match was postponed due to severe storms in Miami and a makeup date will be announced by U.S. Soccer.