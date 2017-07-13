The summer transfer season has kicked into high gear, with the window open in big-spending England and across Europe, as a number of clubs are making big-name signings, and shelling out plenty to do so.

Manchester City has already recruited the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ederson (and Kyle Walker appears on the way), while rival Manchester United opened with the signing of Victor Lindelof before spending big to land Romelu Lukaku from Everton. The Toffees, meanwhile, have already spent big for Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez, all while bringing Wayne Rooney back home. Arsenal landed its big fish, signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon to add to the free transfer of left back Sead Kolasinac.

In Germany, Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga record for Corentin Tolisso and landed James Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid, while chief competitor Dortmund has already announced four new signings, though one of its star forwards, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, could be headed out.

In Spain, Lionel Messi's future is no longer in doubt after his new four-year deal with Barcelona, while Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be cooling on his desire to leave Real Madrid.

Here is the latest from the transfer market as the rumors and signings become more fierce by the day:

• Zlatan Ibrahimovic promises that "a very big announcement" is coming soon regarding his future. There is speculation that he could return to Manchester United on a short-term deal after recovering from his knee injury, while former club AC Milan and a move to MLS are also potentially in the cards for the Swedish star. (ESPNFC)

• Chelsea is closing in on the £39.7 million signing of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, the 22-year-old who emerged as one of the Ligue 1 champion's top talents this past season. He is reportedly due to have a medical on Friday ahead of the transfer, which would make him the third Chelsea signing of the summer after Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero. (Telegraph)

• Everton has had a £40 million bid for Gylfi Sigurdsson rejected by Swansea City, which is said to be holding out for £50 million for the Icelandic midfielder. Sigurdsson did not join Swansea for its USA tour, fueling speculation that he's on the outs from the club. (The Guardian)

• RB Leipzig continues to insist that Naby Keita is not for sale, no matter how badly Liverpool wants to sign him. He would essentially have to force his way out of the German club to make the move happen. (The Guardian)

• With Walker appearing set for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola could fortify the other side of his back line soon in the form of Benjamin Mendy. The Monaco left back, like Walker, is said to be valued at £50 million by his club. (Sky Sports)

• Barcelona is closing in on Benfica right back Nelson Semedo, which could spell the end of its pursuit to bring back Arsenal's Hector Bellerin. The deal could reportedly cost up to €35 million and will be complete following the player's physical on Friday. (FC Barcelona)

• Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says it is his preference to stay with the club. The German playmaker's contract expires at the end of the coming season. (The Guardian)

• Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to add Tottenham's Eric Dier to his midfield (along with Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic), but Spurs are reportedly not interested in selling. (Manchester Evening News)