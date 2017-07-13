Watch: Wayne Rooney scores long-range golazo on second Everton debut
Wayne Rooney is back at Everton, and he's wasted no time making an impact for his new old club. The England national team striker scored from a long way out on his second Everton debut on Thursday, in Tanzania in a preseason friendly against Kenyan side Gor Mahia.
The goal, which came in the 35th minute, saw Rooney received the ball a good 30 yards from goal, turn, and unleash a perfectly-placed shot into the side netting:
💥 | @WayneRooney returns with a stunning goal just 34 minutes into his second #EFC debut! 👌 #EvertonInTZ pic.twitter.com/59OQP4ioz4— Everton (@Everton) July 13, 2017
The goal is Rooney's first for Everton since joining on a free transfer from Manchester United earlier this month. Before his 13 years at United, though, Rooney came through Everton's youth system, scoring 15 times in 67 appearances as a teenager. The goal is Rooney's first for the Liverpool side since 2004.