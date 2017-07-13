Wayne Rooney is back at Everton, and he's wasted no time making an impact for his new old club. The England national team striker scored from a long way out on his second Everton debut on Thursday, in Tanzania in a preseason friendly against Kenyan side Gor Mahia.

The goal, which came in the 35th minute, saw Rooney received the ball a good 30 yards from goal, turn, and unleash a perfectly-placed shot into the side netting:

The goal is Rooney's first for Everton since joining on a free transfer from Manchester United earlier this month. Before his 13 years at United, though, Rooney came through Everton's youth system, scoring 15 times in 67 appearances as a teenager. The goal is Rooney's first for the Liverpool side since 2004.