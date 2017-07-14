Planet Futbol

Gold Cup: Costa Rica wins Group A, Canada and Honduras advance to knockout stage

1:31 | More Sports
The Most Expensive Stadiums Built in the U.S.
icon
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

Ariel Rodriguez scored for Costa Rica just four minutes into a matchup against French Guiana, a goal that stood as the winner in a 3-0 victory in the opening round of the Gold Cup.

With the victory, Costa Rica finished atop Group A and qualified for the knockout stage, eliminating French Guiana in the process. 

Ludovic Baal’s red card for violent conduct in the 61st minute left French Guiana playing a man short, allowing Costa Rica to add a pair of late goals by Rodney Wallace and David Ramirez just four minutes apart that solidified the victory.

• USA's first meeting vs. Nicaragua carries big Gold Cup implications

Canada finishes as the Group A runner-up following a goalless draw with Honduras, though both teams move on to the knockout round. Canadian keeper Milan Borjan stopped all five shots he faced, including several in the game's waning minutes, while counterpart Luis Lopez made a trio of saves. Honduras advances despite not scoring a single goal in three games.

Canada, making the quarterfinal for the first time since 2009, will play the Group C winner when the the final round of the tournament begins on July 19, while Honduras draws the Group B winner.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters