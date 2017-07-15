Chelsea has made a big statement by signing Tiemoue Bakayoko - one of the most exciting central midfielders in Europe - from Ligue 1's Monaco.

Bakayoko, has signed a five-year contract for a reported fee of $50 million. "I am very happy to be here and to join this great team," he said on the official website. I have grown up watching Chelsea. Signing was the natural thing for me because it is a club I loved very much in my childhood."

Chelsea's technical director Michael Emenalo also commented on the purchase: ‘Tiemoue was outstanding as Monaco emerged as one of Europe’s best sides last season and we are delighted to welcome him to Chelsea. Despite his young age he already has plenty of experience as a French title winner and having competed in the latter stages of the Champions League, we believe he will add considerable quality to our squad."

Bakayoko was born in Paris and came through the Rennes youth development program in the north-west of France, making his senior debut in August 2013, a week after his 19th birthday.

He signed for Monaco in 2014 and became a regular starter last season after Jérémy Toulalan and Mario Pašalić left the club in 2016.

His arrival is an exciting prospect for Antonio Conte, as Bakayoko could help create one of the most lethal midfield duos in the Premier League with his friend and French team-mate, N'Golo Kante.