How to watch LA Galaxy vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV info

Manchester United wins 2017 Europa League
Manchester United kicks off its summer slate in the USA at StubHub Center when it faces the LA Galaxy at the MLS venue.

The Premier League power and Europa League winner will take part in the International Champions Cup and play the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona, but first it opens against the five-time MLS Cup winner. 

Boasting new signings Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof, Manchester United is preparing for the 2017-18 Premier League season, which kicks off August 11. Jose Mourinho's side is no stranger to the United States, playing in friendlies and the MLS All-Star Game in recent years, and U.S.-based Red Devils fans will get a close-up look at their favorite players again in 2017. Manchester United will also play against Real Salt Lake while in the USA.

How to Watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

