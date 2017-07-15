Planet Futbol

Report: Six countries demand FIFA strips Qatar of 2022 World Cup

Chris Chavez
42 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Mauritania, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have written to FIFA to remove Qatar as the host of the 2022 World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told Swiss website The Local.

"The countries warned FIFA of the risks threatening fan and player security in a country that is 'the base and the castle of terrorism'," Infantino said.

The countries threatened to boycott the tournament if FIFA does not take action. The six countries also cut diplomatic and transport ties to Qatar as they accused Qatar of supporting terrorism in Iran.

Last month, FIFA said it was in regular contact with the Qatar 2022 organizing committee. Qatar is building eight new venues before it hosts the global championship.

Qatar was a controversial winner of the right to host the 2022 World Cup, being held in November and December in order to avoid the summer heat, where temperatures can reach as high as 107 F.    

