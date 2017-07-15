Planet Futbol

How to watch USA vs. Nicaragua in the Gold Cup: Live stream, TV channel, time

3:03 | Planet Futbol
Gold Cup: USMNT players look to solidify World Cup spots
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The United States wraps up group play in the Gold Cup Saturday with a match in Cleveland against Nicaragua. 

Nicaragua is the bottom feeder in Group B, losing 2–0 to Martinique and 2–1 to Panama. The U.S. is currently tied atop the group with Panama after squeaking out a 3–2 win over Martinique on Wednesday in Tampa. 

The Americans blew a 2–0 lead in that game, allowing two Martinique goals in a span of just eight minutes. Jordan Morris played the hero, though, as he came through with the game-winner in the 75th minute. 

Nicaragua has struggled historically in international play. The goal scored in Wednesday’s game against Panama was the first in Gold Cup history for the company, 26 years after the tournament was founded. 

How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FXX, Univision (Click here to find FXX)

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters