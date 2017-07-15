The United States wraps up group play in the Gold Cup Saturday with a match in Cleveland against Nicaragua.

Nicaragua is the bottom feeder in Group B, losing 2–0 to Martinique and 2–1 to Panama. The U.S. is currently tied atop the group with Panama after squeaking out a 3–2 win over Martinique on Wednesday in Tampa.

The Americans blew a 2–0 lead in that game, allowing two Martinique goals in a span of just eight minutes. Jordan Morris played the hero, though, as he came through with the game-winner in the 75th minute.

Nicaragua has struggled historically in international play. The goal scored in Wednesday’s game against Panama was the first in Gold Cup history for the company, 26 years after the tournament was founded.

How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FXX, Univision (Click here to find FXX)

​Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.