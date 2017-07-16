What's behind Mexico’s complex relationship with Juan Carlos Osorio?

Mexico defeated Curacao 2-0 on Sunday to finish atop Group C in the group stage at the Gold Cup.

Angel Sepulveda opened the scoring at 22’, finishing off a crossing pass from Raul Lopez with a well-placed header past Curacao goalie Eloy Room.

Edson Alvarez doubled the lead in extra time, potting a goal in the 91st minute for Mexico (2-1-0).

The win sets up a game against Honduras in the quarterfinal round.

Jamaica and El Salvador also claimed spots in the knockout round with a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

• Bruce Arena makes six changes as USA bolsters squad for Gold Cup playoffs

Nelson Bonilla put El Salvador on the board with a goal at the 15’ mark, though Jamaica’s Darren Mattocks evened the score on a penalty kick in the 64th minute.

Jamaica (1-2-0) finishes second in Group C, while El Salvador (1-1-1) comes in third.

Here are the matchups for the quarterfinal round:

Costa Rica vs. Panama (Jul. 19, 6 p.m. ET)

USA vs. El Salvador (Jul. 19, 9 p.m. ET)

Mexico vs. Honduras (Jul. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Jamaica vs. Canada (Jul. 20, 10:30 p.m. ET)