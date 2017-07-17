The summer transfer season has kicked into high gear, with the window open in big-spending England and across Europe, as a number of clubs are making big-name signings, and shelling out plenty to do so.

Manchester City has already recruited the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Kyle Walker, while rival Manchester United opened with the signing of Victor Lindelof before spending big to land Romelu Lukaku from Everton. The Toffees, meanwhile, have already spent big for Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez, all while bringing Wayne Rooney back home. Arsenal landed its big fish, signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon to add to the free transfer of left back Sead Kolasinac.

In Germany, Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga record for Corentin Tolisso and landed James Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid, while chief competitor Dortmund has already announced four new signings, though one of its star forwards, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, could be headed out.

In Spain, Lionel Messi's future is no longer in doubt after his new four-year deal with Barcelona, while Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be cooling on his desire to leave Real Madrid. In Italy, meanwhile, AC Milan appears to be signing just about everyone in an attempt to get back to elite status.

Here is the latest from the transfer market as the rumors and signings become more fierce by the day:

• Chelsea has serious interest in signing Sergio Aguero from Manchester City. While it appeared last season that Aguero would be on his way out from the Etihad, Man City reportedly does not want to sell the Argentine striker, whose place was threatened after the emergence of Gabriel Jesus. Aguero has three years left on his current City deal. (Sky Sports)

• Chelsea has other potential forward targets as well, with the club ramping up its interest in Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after missing out on signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton. (Sky Sports)

• Dortmund has issued a stern warning to Aubameyang, telling the in-demand player that if he wants out and he has a club that will pay Dortmund's asking price, that he should speak up, as the club would need ample time to find a replacement. In addition to Chelsea, AC Milan and PSG have been touted as potential landing spots, after furious rumors linking him to Real Madrid and China. (Sky Sports)

• Diego Costa posted video himself partying while wearing an Atletico Madrid jersey, which would seem to indicate that his exit from Chelsea is only a matter of time. Atletico is his desired destination. (Independent)

• Juventus is set to pay £10 million for a backup goalkeeper, with the club luring Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal to be Gianluigi Buffon's understudy. (The Guardian)

• Roma needs a replacement for Mohamed Salah, and Riyad Mahrez appears to be its top target. The Leicester City star is said to be wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham as well, but a move to Italy could be in the works. (Independent)

• If Alexis Sanchez is to leave Arsenal, the club reportedly has Celtic rising star Moussa Dembele lined up as his replacement. (The Telegraph)

• Arsenal could also make a big play for Southampton center back Virgil Van Dijk, who has remained put thus far after an earlier saga involving Liverpool this summer. (Express)

• Manchester United is closing in on the signing of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, with the clubs reportedly agreeing on a £40 million transfer. (The Sun)

• Jose Mourinho admits there is a possibility that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to Manchester United after all, after the club did not sign him for a second season following his serious knee injury. MLS remains a possibility for the Swedish star. (Mirror)