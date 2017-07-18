While the U.S. men's national team is trying to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Christian Pulisic is getting his preseason started with Borussia Dortmund, and the early returns are promising.

The teenage American star assisted on two goals in a 3-1 triumph over AC Milan in the 2017 International Champions Cup in China, turning in a strong 74-minute showing.

Pulisic first assisted Nuri Sahin, whom he has viewed as a role model for some time, for the opening goal in the 16th minute. He settled a cross-field pass, then found Sahin with a simple layoff at the top of the box, where the Turkish international veteran did the rest.

Nuri Şahin, Milan'a güzel gol atmış pic.twitter.com/UGuwpdt5vE — Ali Fuat Duatepe (@alifuatduatepe) July 18, 2017

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the subject of many transfer rumors, then doubled the lead in the 20th minute from the penalty spot, and after Carlos Bacca pulled a goal back for Milan four minutes after that, Aubameyang put the game away in the second half, off another set-up from Pulisic.

Dortmund will continue its preseason against VfL Bochum on Saturday, one of three friendlies that remain prior to the German SuperCup against Bayern Munich on August 5.