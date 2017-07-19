Arsenal will face Bayern Munich on Wednesday in Shanghai as part of the International Champions Cup.

The last time these two teams met, it wasn't pretty. Bayern Munich destroyed Arsenal in the 2016–17 UEFA Champions League, winning 10–2 on aggregate and sending Arsenal's season into turmoil.

Bayern Munich ultimately lost in the Champions League quarterfinals to Real Madrid, but the club won the Bundesliga title for the fifth straight year.

Arsenal has notably signed Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac so far this summer, but the future of Alexis Sanchez at the club is still tenuous. Bayern Munich was reportedly interested in the Chilean forward, but the club has since withdrawn its interest, at least for the time being.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes, ESPN 3

Live stream: WatchESPN