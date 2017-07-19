Will PSG actually spend $255 million to take Neymar from Barcelona?

AS Roma and PSG take the pitch Wednesday in Detroit for a 2017 International Champions Cup match at Comerica Park.

In last year's International Champions Cup, PSG won all three of its games, including a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid. AS Roma did not compete in the competition last year, but in 2015, it picked up two draws in the club's two contests.

PSG finished second in Ligue 1 last season, while winning a pair of domestic trophies, while AS Roma also finished second in the league and will be playing without the retired Francesco Totti for the first time in 25 years when the new season begins.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch the match online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a free trial now.