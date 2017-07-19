Soccer

How to watch AS Roma vs. PSG: Live stream, game time, TV info for ICC friendly

1:13 | Soccer
Will PSG actually spend $255 million to take Neymar from Barcelona?
Khadrice Rollins
15 minutes ago

AS Roma and PSG take the pitch Wednesday in Detroit for a 2017 International Champions Cup match at Comerica Park.

In last year's International Champions Cup, PSG won all three of its games, including a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid. AS Roma did not compete in the competition last year, but in 2015, it picked up two draws in the club's two contests.

PSG finished second in Ligue 1 last season, while winning a pair of domestic trophies, while AS Roma also finished second in the league and will be playing without the retired Francesco Totti for the first time in 25 years when the new season begins.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch the match online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a free trial now. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters