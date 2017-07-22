Barcelona Makes Juventus Star Its Number One Priority Should It Lose Neymar to PSG
Barcelona will make Juventus star Paulo Dybala its number one priority should it lose Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record deal.
The Ligue 1 side is reportedly ready to meet the Brazilian superstar's
Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele could be another possible addition and there is a distinct possibility that Barca could pursue two of the three mentioned, given the enormous sum they would receive from the French capital.