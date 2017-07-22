Paris Saint-Germain is readying a £35m bid for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez and will also offer the forward a mouth-watering contract.

The Chilean superstar - who is in the final 12 months of his contract with the Gunners - will be offered £500k-a-week by the French capital club who is keen to add both him and Barcelona's Neymar in the coming weeks.

The Parisians will make the offer next week, however, the stance from Arsene Wenger's side remains that Sanchez is not for sale at any price.

But, due to the fact that it is desperate not to sell to Premier League rivals Manchester City, the offer from France could tempt them into cashing in on their prized asset.

Sanchez has made it clear in interviews that he wants Champions League soccer, something the Gunners narrowly missed out on last season after finishing fifth, one point behind Liverpool.

The loss of the Chilean would be a huge blow for Wenger's side, however, if it can avoid him strengthening its direct rivals, it would be silly not to take it.

The former Barcelona man seems to have his heart set on leaving north London and while it would contradict the manager's stance, it could be more beneficial to finally cave in.

If PSG is able to pull off the signings of Sanchez and Neymar, it would undoubtedly be the greatest double swoop in the history of the game.

The French club is desperate to conquer Europe and with two new South American stars, it would be one of the favorites to dethrone Real Madrid in the Champions League.