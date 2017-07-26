These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Manchester United takes on FC Barcelona July 26 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., in the International Champions Cup.

The two legendary clubs will face off in a preseason friendly. Barcelona finished the 2016-2017 season second in La Liga, while Manchester United finished sixth in the English Premier League. Barcelona is dealing with uncertainty over the future of Neymar, who has been rumored as a PSG target in recent days. Neymar scored twice in Barcelona's International Champions Cup victory over Juventus last weekend.

See how to watch Wednesday's match below.

How to watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN