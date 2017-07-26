Soccer

How to watch Barcelona vs. Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, time

Tim Kiernan
2 hours ago

Manchester United takes on FC Barcelona July 26 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., in the International Champions Cup.

The two legendary clubs will face off in a preseason friendly. Barcelona finished the 2016-2017 season second in La Liga, while Manchester United finished sixth in the English Premier League. Barcelona is dealing with uncertainty over the future of Neymar, who has been rumored as a PSG target in recent days. Neymar scored twice in Barcelona's International Champions Cup victory over Juventus last weekend. 

See how to watch Wednesday's match below. 

How to watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

