The United States women's national team will play Brazil at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego on Sunday night in the 2017 Tournament of Nations.

The USWNT looks to rebound after losing to Australia in their first match.

Brazil opened the tournament with a 1–1 draw with Japan.

Here's how to watch Sunday night's game:

Match time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: The game can be watched online using WatchESPN.