Barcelona will host Eibar at Camp Nou on Tuesday night for a La Liga match-up.

Barcelona is 4–0 in La Liga and looks to remain perfect as they haven't lost to Eibar in their six head-to-head contests. They are currently four points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga.

Eibar enters with a 2–0–2 record and is coming off a 1–0 victory over Leganes.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 19

Time: beIn Sports

Stream: You can watch the game online using FuboTV.