How to watch Barcelona vs. Eibar online: Live stream, TV channel, broadcast info
Barcelona will host Eibar at Camp Nou on Tuesday night for a La Liga match-up.
Barcelona is 4–0 in La Liga and looks to remain perfect as they haven't lost to Eibar in their six head-to-head contests. They are currently four points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga.
Eibar enters with a 2–0–2 record and is coming off a 1–0 victory over Leganes.
How to watch
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 19
Time: beIn Sports
Stream: You can watch the game online using FuboTV.