Planet Futbol

2017 Confederations Cup schedule: Matches, teams, dates

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

The appetizer to the 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off Saturday when the Confederations Cup begins. 

The competition—which features the winners of various confederation tournaments, the winner of the last World Cup and the 2018 World Cup host—is played in the host country for the upcoming World Cup as a sort of tune-up for the main event, so this year's tournament will take place in Russia. 

Though the event is billed as a World Cup warmup, success at the Confederations Cup doesn't necessarily translate to success the next summer. Brazil has won the last three Confederations Cups (2005, 2009, 2013) but hasn't won a World Cup since 2002. 

Eight teams will compete at the 2017 Confederations Cup, including Germany, Chile, Portugal and Mexico. Here's a look at the schedule. 

Confederations Cup schedule

Saturday, June 17: Russia vs. New Zealand (11 a.m. ET)

Sunday, June 18: Portugal vs. Mexico (11 a.m. ET); Cameroon vs. Chile (2 p.m. ET)

Monday, June 19: Australia vs. Germany (11 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, June 21: Russia vs. Portugal (11 a.m. ET); Mexico vs. New Zealand (2 p.m. ET)

Thursday, June 22: Cameroon vs. Australia (11 a.m. ET); Germany vs. Chile (2 p.m. ET)

Saturday, June 24: New Zealand vs. Portugal (11 a.m. ET); Mexico vs. Russia (11 a.m. ET)

Sunday, June 25: Chile vs. Australia (11 a.m. ET); Germany vs. Cameroon (11 a.m. ET)

Semifinals: Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29

Third-place game: Sunday, July 2

Final: Sunday, July 2

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters