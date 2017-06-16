2017 Confederations Cup schedule: Matches, teams, dates

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The appetizer to the 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off Saturday when the Confederations Cup begins.

The competition—which features the winners of various confederation tournaments, the winner of the last World Cup and the 2018 World Cup host—is played in the host country for the upcoming World Cup as a sort of tune-up for the main event, so this year's tournament will take place in Russia.

Though the event is billed as a World Cup warmup, success at the Confederations Cup doesn't necessarily translate to success the next summer. Brazil has won the last three Confederations Cups (2005, 2009, 2013) but hasn't won a World Cup since 2002.

Eight teams will compete at the 2017 Confederations Cup, including Germany, Chile, Portugal and Mexico. Here's a look at the schedule.

Confederations Cup schedule

Saturday, June 17: Russia vs. New Zealand (11 a.m. ET)

Sunday, June 18: Portugal vs. Mexico (11 a.m. ET); Cameroon vs. Chile (2 p.m. ET)

Monday, June 19: Australia vs. Germany (11 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, June 21: Russia vs. Portugal (11 a.m. ET); Mexico vs. New Zealand (2 p.m. ET)

Thursday, June 22: Cameroon vs. Australia (11 a.m. ET); Germany vs. Chile (2 p.m. ET)

Saturday, June 24: New Zealand vs. Portugal (11 a.m. ET); Mexico vs. Russia (11 a.m. ET)

Sunday, June 25: Chile vs. Australia (11 a.m. ET); Germany vs. Cameroon (11 a.m. ET)

Semifinals: Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29

Third-place game: Sunday, July 2

Final: Sunday, July 2