The International Champions Cup kicked off on Tuesday, with Borussia Dortmund defeating AC Milan 3-1 in the tournament's opening match. Over the next two weeks, 17 teams will square off in the United States, China and Singapore.

A champion will be crowned in each of the three regions. Last year, Juventus won in Australia, Paris Saint-Germain won the U.S.-Europe region and no champion was declared in China because of a canceled match.

Here's a look at the full slate of games in this year's tournament. All match times are listed in ET and can be streamed on WatchESPN.

Tuesday, July 18

Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan (Borussia Dortmund won, 3-1)

Wednesday, July 19

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal - 7:20 a.m. (ESPN Deportes)

​Roma vs. PSG - 8 p.m. (ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes)

Thursday, July 20

Manchester United vs. Manchester City - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Saturday, July 22

Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan - 5:35 a.m. (ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes)

Juventes vs. Barcelona - 6 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

PSG vs. Tottenham Hotspur - 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 23

Real Madrid vs. Manchester United - 5 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Monday, July 24

Inter Milan vs. Lyon - 8:05 a.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Tuesday, July 25

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich - 7:35 a.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Roma - 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

​Wednesday, July 26

Barcelona vs. Manchester United - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

PSG vs. Juventus - 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid - 11 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

​Thursday, July 27

Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan - 7:35 a.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Saturday, July 29

Chelsea vs. Inter Milan - 7:30 a.m. (ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes)

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur - 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN 2)

Sunday, July 30

Roma vs. Juventus - 4 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)