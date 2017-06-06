It’s that time again. World Cup 2018 is just around the corner, which means we can officially start keeping track of the teams that have qualified for the world's most popular sporting event. Russia has already qualified as the host country, but 31 more nations will join as World Cup qualification continues around the world throughout 2017, with tight battles taking place in the AFC (Asia), UEFA (Europe), CONCACAF (North and Central America), CONMEBOL (South America), and CAF (Africa). Here is a guide to which teams have qualified, which teams are on the brink, and the upcoming schedule of qualifiers around the world.

Which teams have qualified for the 2018 World Cup?

Nation How qualified When qualified Previous best finish Russia Host country December 2, 2010 Fourth place (1966) Brazil CONMEBOL direct qualifier March 28, 2017 Winners (five times)

Teams on the brink

Iran

Next game: June 12, 2017 vs. Uzbekistan // Qualify with a win

No other teams can qualify in their next game

World Cup qualification schedule

Separated by confederation.

June 8:

AFC

Australia vs. Saudi Arabia

CONCACAF

USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Costa Rica vs. Panama

Mexico vs. Honduras

June 9:

UEFA

Belarus vs. Bulgaria

Netherlands vs. Luxembourg

Sweden vs. France

Andorra vs. Hungary

Faroe Islands vs. Switzerland

Latvia vs. Portugal

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Greece

Estonia vs. Belgium

Gibraltar vs. Cyprus

June 10:

UEFA

Azerbaijan vs. Northern Ireland

Germany vs. San Marino

Norway vs. Czech Republic

Kazakhstan vs. Denmark

Montenegro vs. Armenia

Poland vs. Romania

Scotland vs. England

Slovenia vs. Malta

Lithuania vs. Slovakia

June 11:

UEFA

Moldova vs. Georgia

Ireland vs. Austria

Serbia vs. Wales

Israel vs. Albania

Italy vs. Liechtenstein

Macedonia vs. Spain

Finland vs. Ukraine

Iceland vs. Croatia

Kosovo vs. Turkey

CONCACAF

Mexico vs. USA

June 12:

AFC

Iran vs. Uzbekistan

June 13:

AFC

Syria vs. China

Qatar vs. South Korea

Thailand vs. United Arab Emirates

Iraq vs. Japan

CONCACAF

Panama vs. Honduras

Costa Rica vs. Trinidad & Tobago

August 28:

CAF

Guinea vs. Libya

Tuniaia vs. DR Congo

Nigeria vs. Cameroon

Zambia vs. Algeria

Gabon vs. Ivory Coast

Morocco vs. Mali

Senegal vs. Burkina Faso

Cape Verde vs. South Africa

Ghana vs. Congo

Uganda vs. Egypt

August 31:

AFC

Syria vs. Qatar

China vs. Uzbekistan

South Korea vs. Iran

Thailand vs. Iraq

United Arab Emirates vs. Saudi Arabia

Japan vs. Australia

UEFA

Bulgaria vs. Sweden

France vs. Netherlands

Luxembourg vs. Belarus

Hungary vs. Latvia

Portugal vs. Faroe Islands

Switzerland vs. Andorra

Belgium vs. Gibraltar

Cyprus vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Greece vs. Estonia

CONMEBOL

Chile vs. Paraguay

Brazil vs. Ecuador

Venezuela vs. Colombia

Peru vs. Bolivia

Uruguay vs. Argentina

September 1:

UEFA

Czech Republic vs. Germany

Norway vs. Azerbaijan

San Marino vs. Northern Ireland

Kazakhstan vs. Montenegro

Denmark vs. Poland

Romania vs. Armenia

Lithuania vs. Scotland

Malta vs. England

Slovakia vs. Slovenia

CONCACAF

USA vs. Costa Rica

Mexico vs. Panama

Trinidad & Tobago vs. Honduras

September 2:

UEFA

Georgia vs. Ireland

Serbia vs. Moldova

Wales vs. Austria

Albania vs. Liechtenstein

Israel vs. Macedonia

Spain vs. Italy

Croatia vs. Kosovo

Finland vs. Iceland

Ukraine vs. Turkey

CAF

Libya vs. Guinea

DR Congo vs. Tunisia

Algeria vs. Zambia

Cameroon vs. Nigeria

Mali vs. Morocco

Ivory Coast vs. Gabon

South Africa vs. Cape Verde

Burkina Faso vs. Senegal

Egypt vs. Uganda

Congo vs. Ghana

September 3:

UEFA

Belarus vs. Sweden

Netherlands vs. Bulgaria

France vs. Luxembourg

Faroe Islands vs. Andorra

Hungary vs. Portugal

Latvia vs. Switzerland

Estonia vs. Cyprus

Greece vs. Belgium

Gibraltar vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

September 4:

UEFA

Azerbaijan vs. San Marino

Germany vs. Norway

Northern Ireland vs. Czech Republic

Armenia vs. Denmark

Montenegro vs. Romania

Poland vs. Kazakhstan

England vs. Slovakia

Scotland vs. Malta

Slovenia vs. Lithuania

September 5:

UEFA

Austria vs. Georgia

Moldova vs. Wales

Ireland vs. Serbia

Italy vs. Israel

Liechtenstein vs. Spain

Macedonia vs. Albania

Iceland vs. Ukraine

Kosovo vs. Finland

Turkey vs. Croatia

AFC

Qatar vs. China

Iran vs. Syria

Uzbekistan vs. South Korea

Iraq vs. United Arab Emirates

Australia vs. Thailand

Saudi Arabia vs. Japan

CONCACAF

Honduras vs. USA

Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Costa Rica vs. Mexico

CONMEBOL

Colombia vs. Brazil

Paraguay vs. Uruguay

Argentina vs. Venezuela

Ecuador vs. Peru

Bolivia vs. Chile

October 2:

CAF

Guinea vs. Tunisia

Libya vs. DR Congo

Nigeria vs. Zambia

Cameroon vs. Algeria

Morocco vs. Gabon

Mali vs. Ivory Coast

Cap Verde vs. Senegal

South Africa vs. Burkina Faso

Egypt vs. Congo

Uganda vs. Ghana

October 5:

UEFA

Azerbaijan vs. Czech Republic

Northern Ireland vs. Germany

San Marino vs. Norway

Armenia vs. Poland

Montenegro vs. Denmark

Romania vs. Kazakhstan

England vs. Slovenia

Malta vs. Lithuania

Scotland vs. Slovakia

CONMEBOL

Colombia vs. Paraguay

Chile vs. Ecuador

Argentina vs. Peru

Venezuela vs. Uruguay

Bolivia vs. Brazil

AFC

AFC 5th place playoff leg 1

October 6:

UEFA

Georgia vs. Wales

Austria vs. Serbia

Ireland vs. Moldova

Italy vs. Macedonia

Liechtenstein vs. Israel

Spain vs. Albania

Croatia vs. Finland

Kosovo vs. Ukraine

Turkey vs. Iceland

CONCACAF

USA vs. Panama

Costa Rica vs. Honduras

Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago

October 7:

UEFA

Sweden vs. Luxembourg

Belarus vs. Netherlands

Bulgaria vs. France

Faroe Islands vs. Latvia

Andorra vs. Portugal

Switzerland vs. Hungary

Gibraltar vs. Estonia

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Belgium

Cyprus vs. Greece

October 8:

UEFA

Czech Republic vs. San Marino

Germany vs. Azerbaijan

Norway vs. Northern Ireland

Denmark vs. Romania

Kazakhstan vs. Armenia

Poland vs. Montenegro

Lithuania vs. England

Slovakia vs. Malta

Slovenia vs. Scotland

October 9:

UEFA

Moldova vs. Austria

Serbia vs. Georgia

Wales vs. Ireland

Albania vs. Italy

Israel vs. Spain

Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein

Finland vs. Turkey

Iceland vs. Kosovo

Ukraine vs. Croatia

October 10:

AFC

AFC 5th place playoff leg 2

UEFA

France vs. Belarus

Luxembourg vs. Bulgaria

Netherlands vs. Sweden

Hungary vs. Faroe Islands

Latvia vs. Andorra

Portugal vs. Switzerland

Belgium vs. Cyprus

Estonia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Greece vs. Gibraltar

CONMEBOL

Paraguay vs. Venezuela

Brazil vs. Chile

Ecuador vs. Argentina

Peru vs. Colombia

Uruguay vs. Bolivia

CONCACAF

Trinidad & Tobago vs. USA

Panama vs. Costa Rica

Honduras vs. Mexico

November 6:

Intercontinental playoff (first leg)

OFC 1st place vs. CONMEBOL 5th place

CONCACAF 4th place vs. AFC 5th place

CAF

Tunisia vs. Libya

DR Congo vs. Guinea

Zambia vs. Cameroon

Algeria vs. Nigeria

Ivory Coast vs. Morocco

Gabon vs. Mali

Burkina Faso vs. Cape Verde

Senegal vs. South Africa

Congo vs. Uganda

Ghana vs. Egypt

November 14:

Intercontinental playoff second leg

AFC 5th place vs. CONCACAF 4th place

CONMEBOL 5th place vs. OFC 1st place